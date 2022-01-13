Sports Desk: Undefeated conference records on the line

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The defending Mountain West champions of women’s basketball are on the road to close out the week. The Lobos will put their perfect conference record on the line on Thursday night against the Wyoming Cowgirls.

Also undefeated in conference play are the New Mexico State Aggies. NMSU is undefeated in WAC play in the Pan Am Center under head coach Chris Jans, but the Aggies have a challenge on Thursday night against Tarleton State. Even though New Mexico State has won 24 straight league games and is on an eight-game win streak, Jans knows his team is capable of playing better. “You know we’d like to play faster. We’d like to run harder. We’d like to score more in transition. Hopefully, as the year progresses you have to because everyone in league play is going to know each other well. You know, the scouting is going to go up a notch, familiarity is going to go up a notch, especially the second round through,” Jans said.

Game time in Las Cruces is at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

In other news, Jackson and Wink fighter, Chris Brown, is hoping to advance his MMA career Friday night in Dallas, Texas, as he is fighting Steve Jones on the main card of LFA 121. Brown, nicknamed “The Future” was victorious in his last fight in July but as always struggled to get in the octagon for various reasons. He believes a win on Friday could elevate the rest of his career.

“I thought I was going to get a title fight after the last one, but they told me they wanted me to do one more,” said Brown. “I’m definitely the better striker and the better wrestler so. It’s a fight that I wanted before. I’m glad he stuck with fighting me this time.”

Coverage of the fight card starts at 2 p.m. on Friday on UFC Fight Pass.