Sports Desk: UFC fighter Ray Borg excited about next fight, possible location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico UFC fighter Ray Borg believes he will get a good fight when he faces Marlon Vera at UFC 249.

“He’s been around just as long as I have, maybe longer, super tough guy, super cool guy,” said Borg. “He’s a cool person. I know a lot about him. It’s going to be a tough fight and I look forward to going in there, throwing down and having a blast.”

The location will provide the blast. With problems due to the coronavirus UFC, President Dana White had to find the proper location to have the fight card headlined by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. White has secured an island that he said is in the United States.

White will not disclose the location but the card will go on without a live audience. “Dana White has apparently gone big to make fights happen and make sure fighters get paid by securing an island to host fights,” said Borg. “If that all goes as planned then that is going to be something just insanely crazy, especially during these times man. The idea of it is almost surreal. It’s almost like some sort of movie.”

UFC 249 is April 18.

Meanwhile, when former Lobo punter Corey Bojorquez was released from the New England Patriots nearly three seasons ago, he wasn’t sure he would find another team. Bojorquez never got action in the preseason with the Patriots and did not have any NFL tape.

The Buffalo Bills came to the rescue and Bojorquez has been with the team ever since. “Buffalo knew enough and saw enough about me from college or whatever and you know they took that chance on me,” said Bojorquez. “So, things work out better than I could have ever imagined, you know, got a starting job.”

Lastly, former Lobo linebacker Alexander “Mo” Vainikolo wouldn’t mind playing for the Buffalo Bills or any other NFL team that is willing to give him a chance. Vainikolo played in the NFLPA Bowl and has also had his pro day. He believes his postseason work may have helped his cause.

“I was hearing good things from the LA Rams, LA Chargers when I had interviews with them, Buffalo Bills,” said Vainikolo. “The team that has shown the most interest so far is the Bills.”

The NFL Draft is April 23 to 25.