ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First year Lobo and Wichita state transfer Morris Udeze is already making an impact for the UNM basketball team. He is the only player on this years roster with NCAA tournament experience, and he plans to lead by example.

“You know, I kind of like what they’re doing here,” he said. “We’re building the culture so I’m just here to add some big bodies to the team and some experience obviously and be that tough guy, leader.”

In other news, Sean Bouchard has been one of the most consistent batters for the Isotopes this season. His OPS of 1.067 leads the team while he is also in the top three in RBI (28) and home runs (9).

“I feel like I’ve sort of been a jack of all trades type of player. So, it’s nice to be able to put up the numbers that I have so far, but again, at the end of the day I’m just trying to be simple and make it as easy as possible, just trying to have a nice easy swing.”