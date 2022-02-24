ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team is back in action on Saturday against Air Force. In their previous matchup against the Falcons, the Lobos came out on top 91-77, however, the team has lost three straight since then, including to last-place San Jose State.

“It’s a maturity standpoint, our guys just got to understand that just because we beat San Jose the first time and we were up pretty comfortably, I didn’t feel very great going into that game,” said coach Pitino. “I was concerned. Well, the same thing goes with Air Force and every game that we play. I mean, we just have to realize House, you are not going to score 43 points again. We got to play the right way.”

The team also announced on Thursday that two seniors, Jordan Arroyo and Clay Patterson, have been put on scholarship. “Happy to do it, they deserve it,” said Pitino. “They are great walk-ons. They’ve been a joy to coach, they’ve helped in practice. Jordan obviously has played some minutes with all of our front-court depth issues. I don’t make those decisions lightly and they earned it and I’m happy for them.”

In other news, former Valley Viking and Lobo football player, Teton Saltes was drafted by the Michigan Panthers in a new professional football league, the USFL.

“Oh man, I am super motivated. I have been working hard, I have been working and training down in Dallas with Duke Mayweather,” said Saltes. “You know, just really trying to perfect my craft. You know, my goal is to start in the NFL and I would like to start this upcoming season thereafter I get done with the USFL. So, again it’s a great opportunity, and now it’s up to me to make the best of it.” The USFL season kicks off on April 16.

Also, the UNM hockey team has added two home games to the schedule against Dallas Baptist this weekend. The additional games will help the Lobos as the team prepares for the ACHA national championships next month in St. Louis, Missouri.

“This Dallas Baptist team is real dangerous,” said head coach Grant Harvey They beat the number 3 team in the nation. I think they are going to give us a really good game, and I love it. I mean, I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s a good prep before we head off to St. Louis.” The first game against Dallas Baptist begins Saturday at 8 p.m.