Sports Desk: Turnovers need to stop heading into UNM Football’s game on Friday Night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, Jared Chester starts things off with a look at UNM Football. The Lobos are coming off of a conference-opening loss to San Jose State, and they are looking to bounce back on Friday against Colorado State.

Both teams are winless in Mountain West Conference play, so this game will be big at home for UNM. Head Coach Bob Davie believes there is one area that his team needs to improve upon heading into their game with the Rams, and that is protecting the ball.

“The turnovers, the turnovers, the turnovers. You know, four interceptions, two turnovers on fumbles, that’s six turnovers. Plus, as I said, there were four other times the ball was on the ground where it didn’t count as turnovers. It doesn’t matter what we say we do, but we are on that as far as technique and emphasis and all that, but when you don’t get the results that’s all that matters is the turnovers,” said Bob Davie.

New Mexico State Basketball has been voted to win the conference in the latest WAC Preseason Coaches Poll. NMSU earned 64 total votes and eight first-place votes this year. Players were also recognized on Wednesday, as senior guard Terrell Brown took home First Team All-Wac Preseason honors with Ivan Aurrecoechea, AJ Harris, and Trevelin Queen earning Second Team honors.

Heading into his third season as head coach of the Aggies, Chris Jans is feeling optimistic heading into this year.

“Since I have arrived we haven’t had this type of returnees yet, and so it’s nice to not have to explain every drill, every term, every play, and they like each other. We have got nine of our top 11-12 guys from a team that won 30 games, so that’s encouraging too,” said Chris Jans.

Lobo Men’s Basketball is also optimistic heading into their 2019-2020 season, as they have a good group of new guys coming in and a solid core of returners coming back. JaQuan Lyle will be back healthy and hungrier than ever, as the Ohio State transfer had to sit out last season with an Achilles injury.

“My confidence is super high and like, both like I posted on Twitter, both mentally and physically, this is the best I have felt in years. I am really excited to get it going, and ever since I have been back from my Achilles injury or whatever, it hasn’t even been a thought going out there,” said JaQuan Lyle.

UNM Women’s Volleyball is back at home this week, and it is much needed after a tough first half of the schedule. UNM is on a four-match losing streak and is currently 0-4 in Mountain West play.

Head Coach Jon Newman-Gonchar believes in this team and feels like a turnaround could be on their horizon.

“We have plenty of time left do go do what we want to do, which is to just finish better than we started, and can we do that every single match, and I think the buy-in is there. They are excited, they were excited to come back into practice, they were excited to be home, and I think we are in a good place,” said Jon Newman-Gonchar.

UNM will host Boise State on Thursday at 7 p.m. and they host Utah State on Saturday at 1 p.m.