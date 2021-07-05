Sports Desk: Trevor Rogers is grateful for MLB All-Star opportunity

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Carlsbad High School alum and now a stand-out starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins, Trevor Rogers, was officially announced to the National League roster ahead of this year’s MLB All-Star Game. Rogers is humbled by this opportunity and the MLB Rookie is was shocked when he found out.

“Oh man, I was in complete shock. He (Marlins Manager Don Mattingly) told me and I was just, I was at a loss for words and it was truly a special moment,” said Rogers. He’s excited to be a part of the festivities this year in Denver, Colorado. He gets to go to the home run derby, his friends and family will be by his side, and getting the opportunity to play alongside some of the game’s best players is a special opportunity.

“I am extremely grateful. I get to meet DeGrom, the best pitcher in baseball right now, Yu Darvish, Wheeler, the list goes on and on and I am a part of that. So, it means a lot to me and it’s something I won’t take for granted,” said Rogers.

Rogers is one of the best rookies in the game at the moment and while he had some confidence coming into this season, it is still somewhat of a surprise to the left-handed pitcher. “You know just like any other player you are like, do I really belong up here, do they think I should be here and yeah, it definitely took some time to just gain that confidence and know that I can compete up here for a very long time,” said Rogers.

Rogers says he is still getting used to his newfound fame, but he will never forget all the people that were there for him since day one and of course, he can’t forget his home state. “You know I never forget where I come from and obviously there is not a whole lot of us up here. Just having the whole state behind me and supporting me is something that I can’t express with words on how special it means to me,” said Rogers.

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will be Tuesday, July 13.

Now to softball, La Cueva High School graduate and UNM Softball player, Andrea Howard, found out on Sunday that she will officially be going to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics. “Yeah, no it has not set in yet. You know, the final roster was made, but I still just haven’t felt it yet. I hope I feel it soon because I am just excited but for me, it’s just like another softball game. So, I hope I can just find some sense of confidence knowing that I am going to be an Olympian and I am going to go to the Olympics with this team,” said Howard.

Howard earned her spot on this year’s Italian National Team after a strong performance in the European Championship Tournament, which Team Italy won. Howard finished the European tournament with 18 hits, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 40 total bases, a .545 batting average, 1.212 slugging %, and .579 OBP. Team Italy will leave for Tokyo on Friday.

“I am just so excited to be able to represent Italy, Albuquerque, New Mexico, UNM. I am excited to just represent the collection of organizations I am a part of”, said Howard. Team Italy will play Team USA in the opening round of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on July 21.

For updates and schedules on the Olympic Softball Tournament, visit olympicsoftball.wbsc.org/en/2021/e-2021-softball-olympic-games.

Lastly, the Albuquerque Isotopes will look for a second straight victory over El Paso on Monday night, after a solid 12-7 victory on Sunday. Sunday night’s game was not only big for the team to get back into the win column, but it was also big for the ball club in general as 13,035 fans were in attendance, which is the largest crowd in all of Minor League Baseball in 2021.