Sports Desk: Trevor Rogers called up to Miami Marlins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trevor Rogers is realizing a dream only three years removed from pitching for Carlsbad high school. Rogers has been called up to the Miami Marlins.

The 13th overall pick of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft is expected to pitch in the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday. Rogers has been on the fast track to the big league’s since being drafted, even making it as high as double-A baseball last season.

Sunday was big for another former New Mexico baseball player. Sam Haggerty hit his first big league home run as a member of the Seattle Mariners. The two-run shot helped the Mariners defeat Texas 4-1 Saturday.

Carlton Bragg will start his professional basketball career overseas. The former Lobo big man signed a deal to play for ERA Nymburk, a team that competes in the Czech National League. Bragg played in 15 games for the Lobos last season, averaging over 12 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game.

Zane Martin is going where he once belonged. The Lobo guard entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and revealed Monday that he will play his senior season of college basketball at Towson University. Martin transferred from Towson to New Mexico a couple of seasons ago.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder first-round playoff series is now tied at two games each.

New Mexico boxer Josh Torres is hoping his Premier Boxing Championship welterweight fight against Canadian champion Cody Crowley September 6 is the beginning of big things to come.

“It’s opening the door for a lot of big things, not just for myself, but hopefully for all New Mexico fighters because this is on a PBC card,” said Torres. “We are going to win, be victorious and as long as I do so I’m already guaranteed another fight.”