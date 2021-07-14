Sports Desk: Trevor Rogers enjoyed his MLB All-Star experience, ready for season second half

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trevor Rogers had a good time during his first-ever MLB All-Star week. “It was awesome,” said Rogers. “I wish I could put it into words how to express how fun it was, but just being around the best guys in baseball at the highest level and get to watch them play a nine-inning game.”

The Miami Marlins pitcher and former Carlsbad Cavemen ace pitched in the fifth inning of the game for the National League, striking out one batter and allowing two hits and two runs. Rogers made the roster after a spectacular first half of the season that saw him become the first Marlins rookie to strike out 100 or more batters in his first 15 starts in a season. Rogers finished the first half of the season with a 7-6 record.

Rogers said he will continue to work to get better and he is curious to see what the second half of the season holds. “Especially this being my first year with a full 162 game season,” said Rogers. “I’m interested to see how I feel mentally, physically. I know I will feel good with all the rest, but just how I’ll feel mentally? Does it feel like a new season? Does it feel like I’ve thrown a hundred innings?”

In other sports news, Major League Baseball announced a new slate of games for Triple-A. The Albuquerque Isotopes, like all Triple-A teams, will get five home games added to the schedule as part of the “Final Stretch” postseason tournament. The Isotopes will host the Reno Aces in those five games from Sept. 23-27.

West Mesa Softball for Little League will represent New Mexico at the Southwest Regional in Waco, Texas starting Sunday. West Mesa won the state championship with a 20-4 victory over Carlsbad Monday. West Mesa will play Colorado on Sunday at 10 a.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

The latest quarterback to commit to Danny Gonzales is ranked number one in the state of Arizona by the Arizona Republic. Brayten Silbor announced his commitment to New Mexico on his Twitter page Tuesday night. In his junior season for the Chaparral Firebirds Silbor passed for 2,348 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 215 rush yards with four touchdowns.

Chris ‘Breezy’ Brown is returning to the octagon at the end of the month. The Jackson and Wink-trained fighter have a welterweight battle on the LFA 113 card in Belton, Texas on July 30.

Lastly, the Arizona Coyotes development hockey team will be in New Mexico starting Friday to host a few camps to help grow the game. The Coyotes will be at the MAC in Rio Rancho Friday at 3 p.m. They will also be in Santa Fe at the Genaveva Chavez Community Center Saturday at 9 am.