ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in over a decade, Lobo baseball took the diamond with a new skipper leading the way. Tod Brown is in his first season at New Mexico. The Lobos started with a game against perennial power Oregon State at the College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. The game did not go like coach Brown envisioned.

The Lobos were only able to score one run. Things only got worse in the 8th inning when the Beavers put an additional 11 runs on the board to finish with a 21-1 victory. The Lobos fared better in their second game of the day, but the result was the same as they fell to Gonzaga 3-2.

In other sports news, Lobo softball picked up two more victories to improve to 4-2. The Lobos beat Ohio 4-2 and Lamar 2-1 at the Cardinal Classic in Beaumont, Texas.

Lobo men’s basketball tried but fell short in their attempt to knock off a second Mountain West top team in the same week. Colorado State defeated New Mexico 83-68 Thursday night. “We are trying to rebuild a lot and I think our fans that come and watch us play know that we are going to try to give it our best shot,” said Lobos head coach Richard Pitino. “We are undermanned, but they see that we are going to scratch, we are going to claw. It’s not going to be an easy game. There’s clear deficiencies, frontcourt, and so on. We’re clearly young, but we’re going to keep fighting.”

The Lobo women’s basketball team is hosting Boise State and holding Senior Day Saturday. Antonia Anderson and Jaedyn De La Cerda got a super senior year and will be saying their final goodbye to the home crowd. “It’s going to be really special and very, very emotional,” said De La Cerda. “Like, you know, it’s our last game here at The Pit in front of, like, the most amazing fans, my parents, my, you know, playing with Mike and stuff like that, so. I’m getting all emotional right now, but it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be a new chapter in my life.”

The New Mexico Showdown hosted by ABC Prep is this weekend. Games will be played all day at Bosque School, starting at 8 am.

Davion Franklin stepped on the scale today, ahead of his Bellator 274 heavyweight matchup against Said Sowma. Franklin tipped the scale at 262 pounds while Sowma weighed in at 243. The fight in Uncasville, Connecticut is the first on the main card which starts at 4 pm.