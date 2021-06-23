Sports Desk: Tim Means ready to face Nicolas Dalby at UFC Fight Night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If things would have gone as planned, Tim Means would have this upcoming weekend off because he would have already fought. Means was originally scheduled to meet Danny Roberts at the UFC event last week, but Roberts was pulled because of COVID-19 protocols.

Means and Nicolas Dalby didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for one another, but that’s alright with Means. “I think Danny Roberts, my original opponent, was faster and more dangerous in the boxing area in a couple of spots with his speed,” said Means. “I like this fight a lot because I can get a win back that I lost back in February and get my hand raised on Saturday night against Dalby.”

Means is referring to a loss against Daniel Rodriguez. Means is 31-12-1 in the octagon. Dalby is 19-3-1. Means and Dalby’s welterweight showdown is on the main card Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

In other sports news, Sandia Prep and the Robertson Cardinals advanced to the championship game in Class 3A baseball. Sandia Prep shut out New Mexico Military Institute in five innings 10-0. Robertson defeated East Mountain 9-7. The 3A championship game is on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

In Class 2A baseball, the Texico Wolverines have given themselves a chance to five-peat by stopping Rehoboth 17-7. They will face the winner of Estancia and Eunice in the Class 2A championship game is on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The West Las Vegas softball team is headed to the Class 3A title game after defeating cross-town rival Robertson in the semifinals 6-4. They will face the winner of Dexter and Cobre in the championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Colorado Rockies got a pair of home runs from Trevor Story on Wednesday to defeat the Seattle Mariners 5-2.

Former Lobo women’s basketball player Nike McClure is back in cherry and silver. McClure has been hired as Director of Player Development.

New Mexico State University football has signed a home and home with FIU. The Aggies will kick off the series by hosting it in October of 2022. They will make the return trip back to Miami on September 6, 2025.