Sports Desk: Tickets going fast for New Mexico United’s Colorado Springs match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United’s Amando Moreno and Austin Yearwood were named to the USL’s Team of the week. This comes after a two-nil victory over Real Monarchs SLC on Saturday.

New Mexico United now has its focus on their upcoming Saturday though as they play at Colorado Springs in what is being called their first ‘home match.’ Fans are allowed to come to Saturday’s match against the Switchbacks with 1,000 tickets allotted for fans.

“The opportunity to see them in person finally for the first time this year, I think is something that a lot of people are taking advantage of, and to that point, there are just a couple hundred left. So, we have definitely sold more than we have left,” said The Curse New Mexico President David Carl.

Tickets are going fast and Carl says it’s for a good reason, as Saturday’s match could turn out to be a big one. “New Mexico United could very well clinch a playoff spot on Saturday while we are there. If we were able to clinch on that field in our only home match of the season, it’s going to be kind of like one of the great tales of United,” said Carl.

Now to Lobo Baseball, as construction is underway at Santa Ana Star Field, the Lobo Baseball stadium is getting more seating and it will more than double the number of people that can attend a game. Head Coach Ray Birmingham has been pushing for these stadium renovations for years and he is excited to finally see it in action.

“It looks really good. You know, it’s turning into A big-time Division I ballpark slowly but surely and we are getting closer every day. It’s going to double our capacity and make it a regional hosting site, once we get our press box. We need to get our press box bigger and we are working on that. We are planning on hosting a regional real soon,” said Birmingham.

Stadium chair back seats are being installed at the stadium right now, minus the press box, the renovations will be done by the time their season starts.

Now to MMA, Jordan Espinosa is set to be back in UFC action on Sunday night. He will take on David Dvořák in a flyweight bout on the prelim of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event. Espinosa holds a 15-7 professional record and he is hoping to get his 2nd consecutive win in the UFC this weekend.

“This is the first fight of my deal with the UFC, so I really want to start it off with a win, and also just to kind of keep the momentum rolling from my last fight. I haven’t had a winning streak in the UFC yet,” said Espinosa.

Espinosa currently holds a 2-2 record in the UFC, and this fight might be one of his toughest, as Dvořák holds an 18-3 record with 14 consecutive victories coming into this bout. “Yeah, no he is tough and he is really well rounded. He has had a bunch of big fights over there in Europe but I am supremely confident in my skills and I am supremely confident in my coaches and the game plan that we have put together. I think that is going to show on Saturday night,” said Espinosa.

He also comes in with some more confidence in this bout, as he switched things up during this fight camp and spent a lot of time training at Donald Cerrone’s BMF Ranch. “I am around people, so Carlos Condit, John Dodson, and those guys have been up there. I am around people that have been doing this for a while. You know, I have conversations with Cowboy about his mindset and just some of the things he has had to deal with in his career. A lot of those things I haven’t faced yet and it kind of helps to be a little bit more prepared than I would have been otherwise,” said Espinosa.

The preliminary card for that UFC Fight Night Event is slated to start at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Local Sports News