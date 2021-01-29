Sports Desk: The sting of defeat hit the Lobos hard at Fresno State

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a scripture in the Bible that says ‘hope deferred makes the heart sick.’ Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team may have experienced that feeling first hand in a 64-62 overtime loss at Fresno State Thursday night. “Just feel awful for the kids, sick to be honest with you,” said Weir. “They’re giving it everything they can and would have loved to have them to feel a win. It’s just not meant to be and we just have to keep chipping away.”

The loss dropped the Lobos to 5-10 overall and 1-10 in the Mountain West. It’s been a tough season for the team, with more travel than normal due to COVID-19. Just last week, the Lobos were allowed to finally practice at home. State health orders had forbidden them to do so prior to that. The Lobos, who still cannot host a game at home, have spent most of the season on the road. They will get another shot at Fresno State Saturday. “We got to find a way to just finish,” said Weir. “Just finish this season and not let things, kind of, drag us too far down.”

Meanwhile, Lobo women’s basketball is in a position to get a sweep of Fresno State. They will have to win Saturday to do so. The Lobos hosted the Lady Bulldogs in Canyon, Texas Thursday and won 82-80 with only seconds remaining in the game. Winning two-game series in the Mountain West hasn’t been easy for most teams, but the Lobos have done well. At 4-1 in league play, the Lobos only split one series, winning the others. The Lobos are 7-1 overall. Saturday’s game starts at 11 a.m.

New Mexico State University men’s basketball starts defense of their WAC title Friday night at Grand Canyon. The Aggies have only played four games this season due to COVID-19 related issues. Game time at GCU is 7 p.m.

Nicco Montano is off of the upcoming UFC Vegas 18 fight card. The first female flyweight champ was pulled by a neurologist after the pre-fight exam needed to compete. Montano suffered a concussion in a recent car accident and has not fully recovered.

Jason Sanchez is ready to fight Adam Lopez for his NABF featherweight title on February 13 in Las Vegas. Sanchez has had time to prepare for the title fight, unlike the last time he fought for a belt. “Three weeks is all I had,” said Sanchez. “So, I didn’t have a lot of time to get ready, but this camp I’m definitely, I’m more than in shape and I’m ready. I’m just hungry to get back in the ring. I haven’t fought in a few months. So, I’m excited.”

Lastly, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and former Albuquerque Isotopes slugger Joc Pederson has signed a one year $7 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.