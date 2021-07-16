Sports Desk: The Enchantment quest for $1M starts Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Enchantment, a team made up of mostly former University of New Mexico basketball players, will start their quest for a TBT championship and $1 million Saturday. The Enchantment is playing Stillwater in round one of the TBT in the Wichita Region. It’s a single-elimination tournament. There’s no room for error.

“This is a good group of guys. We got a solid chemistry with each other and we have a lot of really talented players on the team that can get things done. I like our chances,” said former Lobos forward Drew Gordon. “I think that we will do well.” Gordon, brother of NBA star Aaron Gordon, has played professionally for the last ten years with his last stop in Russia. He is hoping to play in Japan next season.

For now, Gordon has his sights set on helping The Enchantment win the tournament and top prize. Game time for The Enhancement and Stillwater is on Saturday at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN 3.

In other sports news, the Albuquerque Isotopes are chasing a seventh consecutive win. The Isotopes defeated Sugar Land 8-5 Thursday night to win the first game of a six-game series. Taylor Motter was responsible for half of that total as he drove in a run and also delivered a three-run home run. Game two between the clubs is Friday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated Miami 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday. Phillies pitcher and former Moriarty high star Matt Moore worked four and 1/3 innings, striking out nine, allowing six hits and two runs. It’s the first time since 2017 that Moore has had more than eight strikeouts in a game.

A representative from the Arizona Coyotes is in the Land of Enchantment. The group spent Friday at the McDermott Athletic Center teaching the sport of hockey with the intent to help grow the game.