Sports Desk: Texas A&M coach believes the Lobos are more than a tune up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When nationally-ranked Texas A&M takes on the Lobos Saturday, both teams will be attempting to start the season at 3-0. The Lobos are the underdog. One reporter covering the Aggies already suggested to head coach Jimbo Fisher that the Lobos were more like a tune-up.

“It ain’t no tune-up, it’s a game,” said Fisher. “Have you been following all the games across the country in the last two weeks? I mean every games, a game. You better bring your A-game and hopefully, we can go bring our A-game and learn to start fast and finish stronger and play a complete football game.”

The Aggies turned away a stubborn Colorado Buffaloes team with a 10-7 finish last week and expect a challenge from the Lobos, especially defensively. “New Mexico is 2-0. They’ve won four in a row and they are a pain in the tail guys,” said Fisher. “I keep saying it. They twist, blunt, stunt upfront for your linemen and quarterbacks in blitz packages as much as anybody we will play anywhere.”

The Lobos and Aggies game starts at 10:03 a.m. in College Station Saturday morning.

In other sports news, New Mexico State University continues to seek a victory and is hoping it comes when they host FCS member South Carolina State Saturday. Both teams are winless on the season. The Aggies believe they were close to breaking through in a 34-25 loss against the Lobos last week. Aggies head coach Doug Martin believes his team is still suffering from the effects of not having a football season last fall.

“We made some mental errors offensively where we could have had an opportunity to score even more. That was a winnable football game for us, even with us down to our third-team quarterback, if we just made a couple of more plays. We’re getting better each week and we’re moving in the right direction,” said Martin. “Not having played in a year and a half guys, it’s hard. When you cripple your program when you shutdown for a year it’s crippling. It’s going to take two years to fix it.”

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is one of thirty nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award in baseball. Considered baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers, the Clemente Award annually recognizes the MLB player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Fans can vote for the Albuquerque Academy grad through Oct. 3 by going to MLB.com.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 8-6 Wednesday. Marlins pitcher and former Carlsbad High star Trevor Rogers pitched four innings, striking out three while allowing seven hits and a run.

Lastly, the Rio Grande Rivalry continues for the Lobos and New Mexico State Thursday night as women’s soccer takes the spotlight. The Aggies recently got new lights and will be hosting a night contest against the Lobos for the first time. The last three meetings have been won by the Lobos. The last four meetings have been 1-0 finals. Thursday’s game starts at 7 p.m.