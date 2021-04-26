Sports Desk: Teton Saltes ready to see what’s in his football future

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Teton Saltes is one of many former college football players who can watch his life change dramatically this week. The six-foot-six 312-pound former University of New Mexico offensive lineman is an NFL hopeful. Saltes watched his draft stock rise after a very impressive pro day that included bench pressing 225 a total of 22 times, a broad jump of eight feet and nine inches, and a 4.94 time in the 40-yard dash.

The interest in Saltes seems to grow with each passing day. “Hearing a lot of good positive stuff,” said Saltes. “My phone has been blowing up like crazy lately. ” First it was just introductory type stuff. So, now it’s just down to business, trying to figure stuff out. I know one was like if we draft you you got to make sure you got to get in the playbook, know the plays.” Saltes is used to a heavy load away from the football field. The Wuerffel Award winner and law student are also known for his work in multiple Native American communities.

In other sports news, Valerie Baca went to New Mexico Highlands to play soccer. She ended up playing football at the school before ever taking the pitch and became the first woman at the school to score an extra point in a football game when Highlands beat Ft. Lewis over the weekend 62-26. “I was like okay, I want to kick. I want to kick. That’s pretty much all I was thinking and then when I got to, I ran onto the field and I didn’t really feel anything when I kicked it. It kind of just happened. I don’t know how to explain it,” said Baca. Baca made two extra-point attempts in the game.

Meanwhile, Lobo women’s basketball coach Bill Ferrara is headed back east. Ferrara has taken the position of associate head coach at St. John’s.

UNM women’s soccer will start NCAA Tournament play Tuesday. The Lobos had a week to get ready for their first matchup against Navy. “To go play somebody that we would never normally go play in a regular year is, to me, really exciting and I think it gives a sense of community that every team is going to North Carolina,” said Lobos Head Coach Heather Dyche. “Everyone is going to be there. I think that kind of adds a special twist to it, instead of playing all over the country and only being able to watch each other on tv.”

The game is set to start at 4 pm on Tuesday. The winner will play 4 seed TCU Friday.

Lastly, the Albuquerque Isotopes are ready for their May 6 home opener against the Sugar Land Skeeters. The Isotopes will dress as Mariachis Nuevo Mexico for the night. It’s the first of six times they will do so. The team will also honor the memory of longtime former Isotopes Vice President Nick Lobue, who passed away in November from COVID-19 complications.