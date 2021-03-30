Sports Desk: Terry Wilson Jr. signs with UNM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales gets what he wanted. The Lobos are adding experience and depth at the quarterback position with a guy who can make an immediate impact. Dual-threat quarterback Terry Wilson Jr., out of Kentucky, will have a year of eligibility to play for the Lobos.

Wilson’s last outing for the Wildcats was a 23-21 victory over North Carolina State in the 2021 Taxslayer Gator Bowl. Wilson started every game he was at Kentucky over three seasons, leading the Wildcats to their first ten-win season since 1977 when he was a sophomore in 2018. that season also included a victory over Florida that ended a 31-year drought of losing to the Gators.

Wilson and the other Lobo quarterbacks will have sophomore receiver Elijah Queen as one of many targets in a deep receiving room. Queen is a six-foot-five, 198 pound player out of Carson, California, and in his first season at New Mexico. “I’ve been trying to get my hands stronger so when I get my hands on the ball. I just want to make sure it’s mine. Also, in the weight room, I’m trying to get bigger,” Queen said.

“He’s like a little puppy. He’s still trying to figure out how everything works. He’s like a baby giraffe when they’re born they wallow all over. They don’t control their limbs. That’s kind of Elijah right now. He shows some really talented moments then he shows some real goofball moments; He’s progressed; He’s got all the physical tools to be a really, really good player,” said Gonzales.

The Lobos will hold their spring ending cherry and silver game on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury says a season spent on the road helped him enjoy coaching again but it was tough. “It made me just want to keep doing it. You know there were times when I didn’t want to. It was rewarding, I guess, and fun again,” said Bradbury.

The Lobos finished with the school’s first outright Mountain West regular-season title and the most road wins in the nation at 13. A couple of players did enter the Transfer Portal in the offseason. The Lobos have four scholarships available at the moment.

Bradbury wants to add a point guard and post player to go with a strong nucleus of players coming back. “First and foremost, be a great teammate. You know, have a positive attitude. I like where we are going chemistry-wise now,” Bradbury said.

The NCAA passed over the Lobos for the tournament as they finished with a first-round loss in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. To make the NCAA Tournament committee look a little harder next time, the Lobos have beefed up the schedule with a home and home against Arizona next season, matchups with Texas Tech and Stephen F. Austin. They will also play rival New Mexico State twice.

New Mexico United will play 16 matches on the road and 16 at home. The team announced their full regular-season schedule Tuesday. Those 32 matches include four against each of United’s Mountain Division opponents as well as an additional eight matches against out-of-division opponents. New Mexico United will play Eastern Conference opponents for the first time. The team announced their home opener on May 15 against Austin Bold FC a couple of weeks ago.

Lastly, state volleyball quarterfinals Class 5A hosting Farmington’s Piedra Vista hosting the Cleveland Storm. The storm at 6-3 and playing a perfect 12-0 lady Panthers squad. The Storm leading one set to none with the second set still in play. Piedra Vista ahead in the second set.