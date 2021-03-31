Sports Desk: Terry Wilson Jr. ready to compete when he gets to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Terry Wilson Jr. said more than one time that he can’t wait to get to New Mexico and get going. The University of Kentucky transferred to New Mexico after three seasons as a starter with the Wildcats. Wilson had a connection to New Mexico before signing with the Lobos.

The father of offensive coordinator, Derek Warehime, coached Wilson in high school. “You know he was kind of in my ear a little bit during the season because he knew I was trying to get in the transfer portal,” said Wilson. “He said you can go to New Mexico and do some big things.” Wilson has already started studying the Lobos offense and hopes to be in Albuquerque in May.

Just like all positions on the Lobos football team, he will have to compete for the starting job and that is just fine with him. “My mindset is to come in and do things that I’m capable of doing, showcase,” said Wilson. “I’m not one of those guys that’s going to bash any guys or say it’s my job or anything like that. You know, I’m just taking it a day at a time.”

Local product Isaiah Chavez and Trae Hall from Texas got starts under center for the Lobos last year and welcome the competition. “When Terry comes in, if he doesn’t know something, we’re not going to be all rude and not tell him,” said Chavez. We’re going to help him out. If he gives us the best option to win, it is what it is. We’re all going to be competing in the room so it is going to be fun.”

Hall agrees with Chavez. “For me, it’s just another person coming in, another recruit coming in to compete with and get better too, like, learn from each other,” said Hall. Hall and Chavez have been battling at the quarterback position during spring football, which is in its final week. They have the upper hand on knowing the Lobos offense, but when it comes to experience it’s not even close.

Wilson has more collegiate starts than all of the Lobo quarterbacks combined. “We’ll evaluate during the month of August who the best one is and if he’s better than those guys, he’ll be the starter,” said University of New Mexico Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “If he’s not then he won’t and if he’s not, that means we’re a lot better at that position than I thought.”

In other sports news, Andy Hill has joined the staff of new Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino. Hill comes to New Mexico from Utah, where he was an assistant for the last 10 years.

Major League Baseball starts Thursday. Local players Alex Bregman, with the Houston Astros, and Mitch Garver, with the Minnesota Twins, are ready to help their respective clubs win. Former Carlsbad High star Trevor Rogers has made the pitching rotation for the Miami Marlins and will start Monday. Former Moriarty High star Matt Moore is back in big league baseball as a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies. He too is scheduled to start Monday.

Lastly, ‘Mining Diamonds Along the Border’ is a podcast that follows the lives of some of the infamous players from the 1919 Chicago White Sox, accused of throwing the world series. The podcast highlights some of the eight men out and their time playing the game in a outlaw league in New Mexico.