Sports Desk: Terry Wilson Earns MW Offensive Player of The Week honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico quarterback Terry Wilson was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of The Week on Monday, after a solid performance in Saturday’s Rio Grande Rivalry victory over New Mexico State University, 34-25. Wilson went 26-for-37 in passing with 381 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Wilson’s 381-yard mark was a career-high, surpassing his previous best by 114 yards at Kentucky. It was the 13th-most passing yards by a Lobo QB in school history, and the most passing yards since 2003 (Casey Kelly).

Terry was definitely calm, cool, and collected on Saturday night against the Aggies, and he says that mentality he tries to bring every game. “You know, being the leader of this offense and being the guy, I feel like I have to be calm and playing position you have to be calm, you have to be even keel. You know, that what I just keep trying to pound into these guys’ head, is that hey you know we made a big play but so what, we got to think about this next play,” said Wilson.

Now 2-0 on the year, UNM football will move on to play seventh-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday at 10 am. It is a tough match-up for sure for this Lobo team, but they look to come in with a mentality of just getting better. “We are going to go over there and we are going to put our best foot forward and take the best chance to win. They put their pants on the same way we do, they put their shoulder pads on the same way we do, and you play every game every single Saturday. We will prepare and go with them,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Meanwhile, the 43rd Annual Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational teed off at the UNM Championship Golf Course on Monday. This is the Lobo Women’s Golf Teams season opener and on day one UNM shot well on their home course. UNM currently sits in third place in the team standings at +1 for the tournament. For more information on the team and individual leaderboards, visit results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=23693.

Now to the pitch, UNM women’s soccer player, Jadyn Edwards was named MW Offensive Player of The Week on Monday. This came after a solid week from the senior forward, as she recorded seven points at the GCU Tournament in Phoenix, with a hat trick on Thursday and a key assist in UNM’s win on Saturday. This marks the second week in a row that a UNM women’s soccer player has picked up a weekly honor as Emily Johnson was named MW Defensive Player of the Week last week.

Finishing in boxing, Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is an undefeated boxer that was born, lives, and trains in Albuquerque but after a lot of thought, Griego is now taking his talents out of the state to hopefully get more fights and recognition. “I get frustrated and it’s like I take five steps forward and then 10 steps back. I can’t do that anymore, I need to put all the chips in and I need to risk it all and better my life. I mean, I have had dreams since I was five years old of becoming a world champion and Time flies too fast to just sit here and wait,” said Griego.

Griego has decided to head to Las Vegas, Nevada, to train with his friend and Rio Rancho native, Brian Mendoza, at the Salas Gym. Griego is 11-0 as a pro, but his last fight was over a year ago, and before that fights were not consistently coming up. It’s been a tough decision, but after training in Las Vegas, Matthew got the idea to move out there. “I went out there and I sparred one of Salas guys Kazuto Ioka, a four-time world champion, one of the best in the world to do it, and that just kind of opened my eyes a lot, like I can do this,” said Griego.

Mendoza has been a big motivator for Griego to move out to Las Vegas, but Matthew now has even more motivation to better his career. “I have a baby girl on the way. She is due January 29 and it just pushes me way harder. I am not just fighting for myself anymore. Boxing is what I want to do to provide and I know I could do it,” said Griego.

Griego is planning to leave for Las Vegas at the end of the month and hopes to train there and maybe even train in California. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on the Diamond Boy.