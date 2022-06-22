ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced the teams playing in the New Mexico regional next month. Among the first round matchups is a game between The Enchantment (former UNM players) and the Pandamaniacs (former NMSU players).

“This a very unique opportunity being able to come and bring TBT here, which is huge, because we want them to be able to come back, and we want to put on a show,” said Enchantment coach Kenny Thomas. “I am pretty sure playing against the Aggies is going to bring a lot of people from all over the state.”

In other news, Colorado Rockies star player Kris Bryant is on a rehab assignment with the Isotopes this week. The team is on the road against Las Vegas, which happens to be Bryant’s home town. He is excited to be back.

“It’s actually feels pretty weird though, just being here in the summer when I’m not suppose to be here, obviously my family being back in Colorado too,” said Bryant. “It just feels weird, empty house, by myself. It’s been cool to see my parents and my brother and some friends, getting to see me play in person here. I love Vegas and everything about it and love coming back here, love the spring training here, but being here in the summer feels a little weird.”