ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NMAA has announced a new golf partnership that moves the 2022 state championships to the Santa Ana Pueblo to take place at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs. The event will be named the NB3 State Golf Championships presented by Realty One.

Four-time PGA Tour champion, Notah Begay III is heavily involved, and he is excited to grow the sport of golf in New Mexico. “Well, an opportunity to come and compete on a world-class facility,” said Begay. “We’ve got a great relationship with the Santa Ana golf property as the largest golf complex in the Southwest. So we’re going to be able to set the property up at championship level to identify the best player.”

In addition to playing at top of the line courses, golfers will have the opportunity to earn a spot in Begay’s national tournament.

In other news, the UNM men’s basketball team is playing No. 22 Wyoming on Tuesday night. The last time the two teams met, the Lobos scored 91 points and still lost. The defense has consistently been a struggle for the Lobos, and coach Pitino reiterated that.

“We’re so far away from where we need to be defensively, but offensively we’ve had moments where we’ve been terrific,” said Pitino. “We’ve had moments where we’re really hard to guard and that’s without a true post presence. So, I think this team at some point, they need to embrace the physicality of the game a lot more than they ever have.”

Also, the high school baseball season begins next week. Sandia high school is coming in the season with only four seniors and is going to count on guys like two-way player and UNM commit, Jordan Martinez. “I like pitching because you’re like the leader on the field,” said Martinez. “You do everything, you have the ball in your hand, so it doesn’t start until you pitch. But shortstop is another leadership position.”

The Matadors come into the season ranked number 25 in the southwest region by Perfect Game, but will have a tough road to move up as they will open with number 21 and defending state champion La Cueva. “We want to play the best and we want the best competition,” said coach Eaton. “What better teams than La Cueva, Rio Rancho, Volcano Vista. Those are our non-district games and then having La Cueva and the Farmington schools in our district is huge. It makes us one of the most competitive districts in the state, so for kids that like to compete, it doesn’t get any better. So we’re excited about that.”

Sandia will host La Cueva on Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m.