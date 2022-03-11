ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top seed in Class 5A boys basketball advanced to the championship game Friday, but not before a hard battle. Las Cruces survived Atrisco Heritage 50-45. Isaiah Carr scored 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds while William Benjamin contributed 13 points in the win.

Atrisco was led by Javier Mendoza’s 12 points. Las Cruces will meet two seed Volcano Vista in the championship game Saturday night at 8 pm. Volcano Vista outlasted number 3 La Cueva 58-49. Jakwon Hill scored a game high 18 points in the win. Exodus Ayres had 12 points for La Cueva.

In other sports news, Highland defeated St. Pius 60-49 to advance to the Class 4A championship. Highland big man Jose Murillo had a monster game with 27 points and 23 rebounds. Highland will meet defending champion Del Norte in the title game Saturday at noon. In Class 3A girls basketball, the Robertson Cardinals got 16 points from Jayden Jenkins in the 37-31 championship victory.

UNM baseball returned to Mountain West Conference play Friday. The Lobos defeated Fresno State 7-5 in game one of a three game series.