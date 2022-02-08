ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM football began spring practice on Tuesday. So far, head coach Danny Gonzales has liked what he’s seen from his team. “I thought today was ions ahead of where we were last year at this point, which is exciting,” said Gonzales. “We got a chance to be a competitive football team If they’ll put the work in out here.”

The Lobos will have many new faces this year, including Kansas transfer QB Miles Kendrick. He is still recovering from a broken leg, however, Kendrick was a limited participant in practice, and his teammates saw what kind of talent he has.

“He brings in stuff that we don’t know and we have stuff that he doesn’t know,” said Isaiah Chavez. “You know, we got to teach him the playbook, but he can teach us how to get from one read to another quicker, instead of staring down. You know, how to put the ball here, when they’re there. It’s a whole different game he brings to the table.”

The Lobos will continue to have spring practices over the next five weeks.

On a more serious note, the man who shot and killed Lobo baseball player Jackson Weller in 2019 has been sentenced. Darian Bashir received a life sentence. Former coach Ray Birmingham believes justice was served.

“Today was the best day that I’ve, Mr. and Mrs. Weller had in three years,” said Birmingham. “Now, it doesn’t fix things and there still will always be a hole in their heart, but they felt like justice was done and they were afraid that it might not be. But, with judge Laos and Mr. Torres, Mr. Duran, I got to tip my hat to them because that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

Weller was 23 years old at the time of his death. Some of his former teammates came back to New Mexico to testify on his behalf during Bashir’s trial.

In other news, Albuquerque Basketball Club (ABC) has been traveling around the country competing against some of the top high school basketball talent in the nation. Now, looking to make a push into the Grind Session championships, the club is ready to put on a show at the New Mexico Showdown next week.

“The level of competition will just be so high,” said Brandon Mason. “We’ll have division I, Division II, NAIA coaches here. I just think it will be something good for the community to see, what we’ve been a part of and what we’ve been traveling for to showcase our talent, and now it’s coming here to New Mexico.”

The tournament takes place Feb. 18-2.