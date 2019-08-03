Sports Desk: Soccer legend Landon Donovan will play at Santa Ana Star Center

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – This edition of the Sports Desk starts off with UNM Football, as the Lobos kicked off their first official practice on Friday.

It was a good first day on the field, and it was a really good day for the players that are returning this season from injury. Linebacker Alex Hart had a season-ending knee injury last year, and he now has a chance to end out his senior season right.

“I’ve never sat out for more than a couple of games, ever. So, you know that was a pretty humbling experience for the most part, but that’s what motivates you, that’s what motivates me every day, is why I couldn’t be out there…and you know what I want to do in the offseason, and what I want to do now to contribute to my team as much as I can,” said Alex Hart.

Trent Sellers is another guy that had to sit out for the Lobos last season. The now-senior defensive lineman hurt his knee in fall camp last year, and he is ready to be an impact player in 2019.

“You know, I hope that I can be that guy that they have to account for every play. If I’m on the field they have to know where I am at…I want to be a disruptor, somebody that’s always in the backfield, always in the quarterback’s face, making it difficult for the offense to do what they are trying to do. So, that’s what I hope to bring to the table this year for us,” said Trent Sellers.

Lobo Football kicks off their season on August 31.

From the gridiron to the pitch, New Mexico United will be back in action at home on Saturday. They are hosting Austin Bold at 7:30 p.m inside Isotopes Park, which will also be Meow Wolf Night at the Lab.

The United are looking for a third consecutive victory in league play with a win on Saturday night, and this win would be big for the United, as Austin is tied with NM at 32 points in the USL Western Conference Standings. A win would move them further up the rankings and also better their chances at a playoff berth.

“You can kind of look ahead and see what the schedule is looking like, but it all comes down to, we control our destiny right now, which is a big thing. You know, our goal is definitely to have a home playoff game for these fans and this community. I think that’s within our reach with the amount of games left, but it comes down to being focused and taking it game by game,” said NM United Midfielder Chris Wehan.

Some more news from soccer was released on Friday, as the New Mexico’s professional arena soccer team, the New Mexico Runners, announced that they will be presenting an international game at the Star Center. US Soccer legend Landon Donovan, along with his US National Arena Soccer Team, will play against Team Mexico on August 24.

Tickets are on sale for that game on the 24th at 7 p.m. To find out how to purchase tickets click here, or call (505) 891-7319.

Now to Little League World Series news, as the Roswell Intermediate All-Star Team has made it to the US Final game after defeating the Central Region last night, 11-6. This marks the first time in 63 years that Roswell has made it to this stage, but they will have a tough test on Saturday. Roswell will have to play the Southeastern team from Alabama, which is the same team that beat Roswell in the opening round, 20-8.

Roswell and Alabama will play for the US Championship on Saturday at 6 p.m on ESPN Plus.

This edition of the Sports Desk wraps up in the octagon, as New Mexico’s own Jordan Espinosa made weight for his UFC bout on Saturday. Espinosa will take on Matt Schnell in a Flyweight bout on the UFC on ESPN 5 prelims. That preliminary card will start at 10 a.m. on ESPN.