Sports Desk: Signing day is good to a lot of New Mexico athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Signing day comes with a pair of future Lobo basketball players announcing their signing on social media.

Six-foot-nine forward Bayron Matos held a ceremony on Instagram live. Six-foot-four point guard Nolan Dorsey also posted a picture of his signing on Twitter. The Lobos are expecting two more players to sign.

It’s game one of the Legends Classic for the Lobos at Dreamstyle Arena on Wednesday night. The 2-0 Lobos are hosting the Green Bay Phoenix out of the Horizon League.

Lobos head coach Paul Weir knows exactly what he would like to see.

“I think we really got to offensively make sure we continue to take care of the ball,” said Weir. “Our worse overall statistic on either side of the ball is our offensive rebounding. We’ve got to find a way to create more offensive rebounds. We’re shooting at a very high clip which is great but that’s not always sustainable.”

Lobo women’s basketball added a pair of players on signing day. Point guard Chasity Selden out of Alaska averaged over 23 points per game last season. Six-foot-three center Neveah Parkinson out of Texas averaged over 18 points and more than ten rebounds per game.

Lobo women’s guard Najala Howell scored 26 points Tuesday night to help her team turn away the Houston Lady Cougars 81-71. Howell had 8 rebounds and 4 steals to go on her stat line. She also was good at the free-throw line, shooting 9 of 11.

“My teammates do a good job of getting me the ball and we work on free throws every day,” said Howell.

The Lobos are at NMSU on Sunday.

Lobo baseball has a solid showing on signing day with the 33rd best class in the country. It’s the highest in program history.

The Albuquerque Baseball Academy had a class of 11 sign Wednesday. Volcano Vista pitcher Darius Garcia is headed to Texas Tech. St. Pius ace Hayden Walker is going to Pepperdine.

One of the top tennis players in the state signed with Oklahoma. Carmen Corley will join her sister, Ivana, by playing with the Sooners.

“So I know me and my sister are going to play doubles together, which is very exciting,” said Corley. “I was told that they see me in top three of the lineup, but we shall see when I get there. We’re going to have a big team.”

La Cueva High School had nine student-athletes sign to go to college, while Rio Rancho had its largest class ever of 10.