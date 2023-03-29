ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santi Moar was a goal scoring machine for New Mexico United during its innagural season. The forward found the back of the net 12 times for the black and yellow in 2019 and is looking to get back to his old ways in his second stint with the club.

“I obviously come from a down year where I didn’t produce as much on the field,” said Moar. “So, for me, coming here, I’m recovering that hunger, that spark that I always talk about that I want from my teammates, the fans.”

In other news, former New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake has entered the transfer portal. Peake was involved in a deadly shooting on the UNM campus and was suspended from the Aggies program on November 29.

Also, the APS metro softball championship finally concluding on Wednesday. The game was supposed to be played on March 18 but was delayed multiple times due to weather. After resuming action in the 5th inning with Volcano Vista leading La Cueva 8-5, the Bears completed a comeback to win 13-10.

Meanwhile the Carlsbad softball team is coming off a win at the Kristin Griego tournament in Rio Rancho last week. The Cavegirls look to be a contender for the state title yet again and have a lineup that is more than capable.

“We have 15 girls on the roster and so far 11 of them have put it over the fence,” said head coach Brain Santo. “To have 15 girls, its hard to make a lineup. You can only play nine and when you have 15 that are hard working and want to be out there, it makes it tough.”