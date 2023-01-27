ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vianè Cumber has already been playing significant minutes for the Lobo women’s basketball team in her sophomore season, but the former Sandia Matador got her first collegiate start on Thursday night. Cumber set a new career high in minutes (37) and rebounds (7), while posting recording 12 points and a game best 15 +/-.

“She’s much improved, defensively and she really knows basketball and she’s smart,” said coach Bradbury. “So, to have her out there, kind of, making sure we are in the right spot really helped us.”

“I think honestly, as I’m out there, just knowing the game plan, helping out my teammates, whether I’m shooting, whether I’m not, it all comes together,” Cumber said. “We all work as a team and with their help, it’s really helped me become a better player, become a better leader and just know my overall role on the team.”

In other news, St. Pius X has a new head football coach. Former Lobo player and Albuquerque High coach Curtis Flakes joins the Sartans following last season as an assistant at West Mesa.

“I am back and better,” said Flakes. “Of course, sitting down and being able to reflect on Albuquerque High and thinking, what could I have done better, because I am a continuous learner. So, going to West Mesa and getting to put it into practice and in live time, I was just like, okay I am ready. I am ready to be back.”

Meanwhile, Mayfield also has new coach. The Trojans will still be manned by a member of the Bradley family, as Gary Bradley has been promoted from his role as OC and replace his brother Michael as head coach.

Also, former Albuquerque Isotope and fan favorite Wynton Bernard is moving on to the next chapter of his career. Bernard is joining the Toronto Blue Jays organization, and while he is now out of Albuquerque, he will always remember his time with the ‘topes fondly.