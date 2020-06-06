Sports Desk: Sam Logwood hopes professional basketball career lands him on biggest stage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a few seasons since Sam Logwood laced up his sneakers for the University of New Mexico. The small forward continues to pursue the game he loves suiting for Indios in the Dominican Republic.

“I was doing well,” said Logwood. That was before the coronavirus came and wiped out the season. “I averaged probably about 16 points and eight rebounds,” said Logwood. “I had a lot of fun out there. It was fine, you know. I go play basketball and there is a beach really close so I can go out there and hang out, hang out with my teammates.”

Logwood is currently hanging out in Albuquerque rehabbing from a shoulder injury that required surgery. Logwood needed the repair since his senior year, the 2017-2018 season at New Mexico when he injured his labrum. He expects to be 100% by August and is hoping to entertain the thought of trying to play in the G-league which would put him one step closer to what, he hopes it will be a destination on his basketball resume.

“You know my dream has always been to put on the NBA jersey at least one time, you know, just go out there one night and just wear that jersey would be something that I would love to do,” said Logwood. “Try to go through the G-League would be my best bet. Honestly, it’s depending on how COVID goes. I will probably try out this year because right now France, Spain, Germany, all those Europe countries aren’t too sure what’s going to go down with the seasons next year.”

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan is putting his money into the battle for social justice and equality. Jordan and the Michael Jordan brand announced Friday a donation of $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice. The donation will be paid out over a ten year period.

The MLBPA has rejected any additional salary cuts. MLB has rejected a 114 game schedule with full prorated salaries. What MLB wants is a 48 game schedule with prorated salaries. The MLBPA wants full salaries over an 82 game schedule.

Many speculate that the minor league baseball season is canceled, but not yet announced. Albuquerque Isotopes general manager John Traub said he will remain optimistic about having a season until he is told it is canceled.

Jackson and Wink trained fighter Devin Clark made weight for his scheduled light heavyweight showdown against Alonzo Menifield. The two were originally scheduled to meet last month before their fight was canceled. Clark is 11-4. Menifield is undefeated at 9-0. They are fighting at UFC 250 in Las Vegas. Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer are the main events.

Last year, Grant Smith was helping St. Pius win a state high school title. One year into his collegiate career and Smith has already earned a league-wide award. The Incarnate Word infielder was named Freshman of the Year by the Southland Conference.

Lastly, Ciara Salazar wanted to try and lead the Tularosa Lady Wildcats to another state championship game. Coronavirus made sure she didn’t get that opportunity, but she did get a chance to tell her story in KRQE’s The Lost Season.