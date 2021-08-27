Sports Desk: Saalih Muhammad returns to NM United on loan

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Oakland Roots worked out a loan agreement to bring midfielder Saalih Muhammad back to New Mexico and send forward Brian Brown to Oakland for the remainder of the season. Both players have another year on their contracts and will have to return to their respective clubs after the season.

Muhammad is excited to be back in New Mexico and should make a contribution defensively and in other areas. “I also want to be a voice that on the field guys can lean on when things get hard, to help push us through tough moments and tough situations and not only be a voice, but be someone whose a pest when you’re on the field,” said Muhammad. “The other team, I want them to feel me for 90 minutes.”

New Mexico is on the road this weekend at Phoenix Rising FC. The team is trying to avoid a sixth consecutive draw and leave town with a more favorable result, which would be a win and three points. “There’s nothing wrong with saying we’re frustrated because we’ve put ourselves in a position to win games,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “So, we have to look at it though, objectively, to remove the emotion of it and say what are we doing well. Let’s continue on that which we’ve done a lot well in all five of those matches.”

In other sports news, UNM women’s soccer team defeated Adams State in an exhibition match 10-1 Friday morning. The match started Thursday night but was suspended due to weather.

Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson and center Kyle Stapley have put the work in to make sure the snap is solid when the team hosts its first home game Thursday against Houston Baptist. “Me and Terry started getting snaps as soon as he got here,” said Stapley. “You know, we’d stay after a little bit and start working that chemistry a little bit just so we’d get a feel for each other and then off the field we got a good relationship too. Terry’s a great person. He’s a great football player so, easy to get along with.”

New Mexico State Unversity has not named a starting quarterback for its home opener Saturday against Rival UTEP. Jonah Johnson and Weston Eget are in a tight competition for the job. “They’re both going to play and again in the era of COVID they’re both are going to have to play,” said head coach Doug Martin. “You know, you see this coming. You get surprised all the time when you get a test and all of sudden this guy is positive you know and we’ve even had one or two that have been positive that had been vaccinated.”

That game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Aggie Memorial Stadium.