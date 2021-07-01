Sports Desk: Ryan Vilade ready to represent at MLB Futures game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes outfielder Ryan Vilade found out Wednesday night that he was one of three players in the Colorado Rockies organization selected to play in the Major League Baseball Futures Game. What makes the July 11 game even more special to Vilade is that it will be played in his hometown of Denver, Colorado.

“It’s something that you grow up watching every summer as a little kid and to actually be able to go out and be a part of it is a very special moment for me and my family and I’m very excited to go to Denver,” said Vilade. At the start of the Isotopes six-game series against El Paso Thursday, Vilade entered game one batting .260 with a pair of home runs and 11 runs batted in.

While he has been efficient at the plate, Vilade has also been working extra hard in the field, trying something new. “They switched me to outfield during COVID,” said Vilade. “So, I’m just trying to get more comfortable out in the outfield, also adding first base to my skills.” Vilade is one of the top prospects in the Rockies organization.

In other sports news, UNM Lobos senior Adva Cohen and former Lobo Django Lovett are headed to the Olympics. Cohen will represent Israel in the 3000m steeplechase, and Lovett will represent Canada in the high jump.

Lobo women’s basketball team five foot eight freshman guard Aniyah Augmon has the game in her blood and is expected to be a strong player at UNM. She’s the cousin of former UNLV and Atlanta Hawks forward Stacey Augmon. “I guess there are similarities because I was around when Stacey was playing all the time,” said UNM Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “So, I remember him well. They’re long, athletic, you know, that kind of stuff. They got all the physical traits. Aniyah is really skilled. That’s great. I think Aniyah has a great chance to be a good player.”

Lobo football players had a round of vaccination shots for COVID-19 in June with the second shot scheduled for July 8. Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales is educating his players about the shot and letting them make up their own minds about whether to get it. Players were tested for COVID-19 three times a week last season. Vaccinated players do not have to be tested.

“NCAA guidelines right now, if 85 percent of your team is vaccinated you get out of the contact tracing, you get out of all that stuff,” said Gonzales. “I don’t know if we’ll be there by then, depending on when the freshmen get here on Monday. We’ve been encouraging them to do their vaccinations at home.”

Lastly, the Duke City Gladiators have made a change as head coach. Martino Theus is out in his first season, Robert Kent is in. Losses lead to the release of Theus less than a year into his first season as head coach.