Sports Desk: Round Rock Express trainer at home when coming to Albuquerque

Olivas is in Albuquerque this week as the Round Rock plays a six-game series against the Isotopes. The University of New Mexico graduate has been with Round Rock as a trainer on the Triple-A level for six years and is enjoying his 13th season overall in the Texas Rangers organization. Olivas credits UNM and the Albuquerque Dukes for leading him to his success. He got his start in baseball with the Dodgers.

“When I graduated the Dodgers hired me,” said Olivas. “I worked for them for eight years and then I moved to the Rangers and this is my 13th year here now with the Rangers. So, 21 years I have been doing this now. It’s awesome, I get to see these guys from when they get drafted and watch them go all the way up to the Major Leagues. I mean, I have been around Clayton Kershaw when he first got drafted and seeing a guy like that with the success they have had is rewarding.”

In other sports news, Lobos head football coach Danny Gonzales will lead his team in front of the home crowd for the first time next Thursday. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday during Labor Day weekend, but Gonzales who is from Albuquerque knows the area and realizes locals use the holiday for camping and other activities.

“So, moving that game to Thursday gives people who have to go to school still an opportunity at night to come and watch the game and they can go and enjoy their Labor Day plans. This gives us an opportunity to play Thursday and then we don’t play for another 10 days when we play our second opponent from down south. So, I think there are multiple advantages to it, biggest one being that we showed have more people there on Thursday night. Show up Albuquerque, don’t make me look stupid.”

The Sep. 2 game against Houston Baptist starts at 6 p.m.

Jal High School offensive lineman Roger Carreon has been officially invited to the Blue-Grey All American Bowl which will feature standout players from the class of 2022.

The Duke City Gladiators left Thursday morning for Iowa and their first-ever Indoor Football League playoff game. The Gladiators are playing the Iowa Barnstormers, a team the Gladiators stunned this season in their very first game in the league.

“We got to hit on all three phases,” said Gladiators Head Coach Robert Trent. “Offensively, we need to be clicking without being stopped. Defensively, we got to try to get at least three or four stops. We look forward to getting a victory behind that. They have a very good quarterback, Daquan Neal. The guy is top two or three in passing, top two or three in rushing. So, that’s somebody we’re going to definitely have to try and contain.”

The Gladiators and Barnstormers game starts at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night.