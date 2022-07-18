ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM and NMSU basketball players are meeting up for a unique installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry on Monday night. The Enchantment and Panamaniacs are playing each other for the first round of the TBT on a quest for a $1 million prize. They expect the game to be just like the old times, full of competition and intensity.

“There’s always pressure, playing in front of the New Mexico, the Albuquerque crowd, or the Lobo fans,” said Kenny Thomas. “It’s a unique situation.”

“We have a sense of urgency to protect home, a big sense of urgency,” J.R. Giddens said.

Meanwhile, Enchantment player Elijah Brown still has his eyes on the NBA. The sharpshooting guard spent the last few weeks playing on the Sacramento Kings summer league team.

“When I went there I performed well,” Brown said. “We got a lot of practices, obviously game reps where limited to some degree. They had guys that they were trying to take a look and I was a late addition to the team. I actually was one of the oldest guys on the team. So, I was trying to share my experiences and just let those guys lean on me for anything they need. I think I did a pretty solid job of that. We’ll see what happens with anything going forward.”

In other news, Jackson Wink trained fighter Davion Franklin will try to make it six wins in a row when he fights at Bellator 238 in Tacoma, Washington on Friday. He will be fighting Marcelo Glom, who he expects to be good competition.

“I think he’s overall a tough dude. I don’t think he’s a pushover, but I think I’ve come into my own,” said Franklin. “I’m on a whole new level, honestly, that’s how I feel.”