Sports Desk: Round 2 wraps up at this years NM Open golf tournament

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, Jared Chester fills in for Van Tate, and he has highlights and an update from Round 2 of this year’s New Mexico Open Golf tournament. Over $84,000 is up for grabs at this year’s tournament, and the winner will be crowned on Thursday.

Lobo Football is highlighted next, as Head Coach Bob Davie spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since his health incident. Davie will not be making the trip for their next game against Notre Dame, but he is happy with the man that will be standing in his place, Saga Tuitele.

“I have seen him handle a lot of situations with just rock-solid morals and rock-solid values. I just like what he is and what he represents, and I think that this gives us the best chance in the short term to not create more distractions,” said Bob Davie.

Tuitele was honored that he was chosen to take the reigns as head coach for the Lobos’ upcoming game, but as for feeling butterflies on Saturday…

“I always have butterflies, you aren’t a good coach in my opinion if you don’t have butterflies on anything. So, you are in this sport, you are in this game because of that feeling, right? You can’t play, so the next best thing to playing is coaching,” said Saga Tuitele.

The Lobos will play at Notre Dame on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

New Mexico State Football will also be in action on Saturday, and it will be their home opener. They are taking on San Diego State on Saturday at 6 p.m, and expect Rio Rancho graduate and now redshirt-freshman running back, Josh Foley, to get some more reps the rest of this season. Foley led the Aggies in rush yards over the weekend against Alabama.

“Josh Foley played well when he came in, and you know, we have a lot of depth at running back, and so he is going to get some opportunities. He got some opportunities there in Alabama and played well. He is playing on a lot of our special teams, which is another good role for him, and he is just a redshirt freshman, so he has a lot of football ahead of him,” said NMSU Head Football Coach Doug Martin.

The Mountain West Conference released its broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season and some keynotes for this year are:

2019-20, a total of 106 games featuring MW teams will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, ESPN, AT&T SportsNet and MWN

MW tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Conference Games Start Dec. 4-8

2020 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship March 4-7

To see the Lobos full Conference schedule, click here.

UNM Women’s Soccer will be back at home on Sunday, after coming off of a road victory. They will look to improve their 2-3 overall record on Sunday at 1 p.m, playing Northern Arizona. It’s a big game at home for this team, and not only to improve their record but to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“It’s something that our team has kind of adopted overt the past four or five years with our honorary captain program, where we invite young patients typically with cancer to come be apart of our team. It’s something that we are really proud of and that our team has really embraced, and we are going to do that again on Sunday and hopefully raise some funds and help as much as we can with the platform that we have,” said UNM Women’s Soccer Coach Heather Dyche.