Sports Desk: Rocky Long talks about New Mexico return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rocky Long is back in New Mexico. He is ready to roll up his sleeves and help new head coach Danny Gonzales make the Lobos competitive again.

As head coach, Long led the Lobos to wins and bowl games. He said getting the team back to that level will take time.

Long stepped down from his head coaching job after a very successful run at San Diego State to return to New Mexico as defensive coordinator. He had many people asking, why?

“To be completely honest I am near the end of my career, and you want to start setting up for the rest of your life, however long that might be,” said Long. “My wife is a very smart lady, and her and I talked about it, and she said we ought to go to where we have the most life-long friends. Well, the most life-long friends I have are here in New Mexico. It’s not a financial decision, I will promise you that. But it’s an emotional decision, and when you get to be my age you get to do what you want.”

Zach Gentry enjoyed his rookie season in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end and former Eldorado Eagle quarterback had a touchdown in the preseason. He played a pair of games in the regular season where he had one catch for a very big first down against the Buffalo Bills. With all the injuries at quarterback for the Steelers this past season, Gentry thought he might get a rep or two at his old position of quarterback.

“I thought there was a chance,” said Gentry. “There was some talk about me being the emergency guy in the last game and they went and signed J.T. Barrett to practice squad and kind of crushed those hopes. I thought for a while I was going to get to sling the rock again.”

Gentry talks about his rookie season and predicts a Big Game winner in ‘Van Tate’s Sports Office.’

Meanwhile, the Lobo men’s basketball team watched their undefeated home record go away last night at 13-0. The fourth-ranked San Diego State Aztecs crushed the Lobos 85-57 on Wednesday night. It was a rough loss for the Lobos, but it was a game sophomore walk-on Jordan Arroyo will remember for the rest of his life.

Arroyo got the most minutes he has ever had in his Lobo career, playing over 20 minutes. He pulled down seven rebounds and scored four points. Arroyo, who won a state championship with Atrisco Heritage at Dreamstyle Arena, was excited that coaches trusted him against a top-four team.

“I just felt comfortable,” said Arroyo. “I felt like I was able to do things that helped the team, like getting those rebounds. I just felt like I was going to give my heart on the floor, like leave it all out there for them. Every chance that I got I tried to tip a ball to a teammate if I couldn’t grab it myself. Just prepared myself for this moment, just took advantage. Very grateful for it.”

New Mexico State returns to competition Thursday for a game against Cal. State Bakersfield. The Aggies are trying to win a 10th straight game.