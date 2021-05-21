Sports Desk: Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland has solid showing in another rehab start with Isotopes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland pitched six innings, striking out four, allowing two hits with a run and base on balls in his second rehab start for the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night. Freeland helped the Isotopes pick up a second consecutive win for the first time this season in an 8-4 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Freeland has been returning from a strained shoulder since suffering the injury during spring training in March. He believes he is ready to go. The former Isotopes pitcher said he enjoyed his brief stay in the Duke City. “It was nice you know. I haven’t been here since 2019, since I was shut down,” said Freeland. “Obviously, a better situation this time a little bit, just going through the rehab circuit. You know, it’s always nice to come to Albuquerque to see the town, be around the guys who are in Triple-A, see how they are doing, help them out with whatever they need.”

Isotopes catcher Brian Serven enjoyed having Freeland in the lineup because he got a chance to catch him. “It’s always good to catch a guy that hopefully I can catch more often than just that, get to see him, get comfortable with him,” said Serven. “He’s a great pitcher, great guy. I mean, he’s a great competitor.”

The Isotopes will host OKC in the second of six games Friday. Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for OKC along with another Dodgers infielder, Zack McKinstry.

In other sports news, the Valley Vikings and Hope Christian Huskies opened up district 6-4A at Valley high school. Hope edged Valley 5-4.

Lobos guard and forward Makuach Maluach told KRQE Sports two months ago that he was moving on with intentions of signing with an agent and seeking an opportunity with the NBA G-League. Maluach officially announced he signed with an agent on his Instagram page Thursday. Maluach has signed with Octagon Basketball.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Friday night for a road contest at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. New Mexico is coming off its first victory and head into the contest with 1 win, 1 tie, and 1 loss.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State has added the Lamar Cardinals to the 2022 schedule, bringing the total of games that season to 12. The Aggies and Cardinals are scheduled to play at Aggies Memorial Stadium on November 12.

Belen High School has a new head football coach. Phil Lopez has taken the job. Lopez was a head football coach at Rio Rancho high school from 2003 to 2006.

The Duke City Gladiators will play their first game in the Indoor Football League Saturday. The two-time CIF champions are at the Iowa Barnstormers. The Gladiators believe they have the personnel to make their debut season in the IFL special. “Our leader of our offense is Nate Davis, former quarterback, 49er and, you know, we have a young nucleus of guys on defense as well,” said Gladiators head coach Martino Theus.

The Gladiators home opener is May 30 at the Rio Rancho Special Events Center.

Lastly, Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share the lead after two rounds of the PGA Championship. Both men are 5 under par for the tournament.