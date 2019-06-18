Sports Desk: Rockies Owner Dick Monfort makes a stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort stopped in town to visit with the Albuquerque Isotopes. He spoke about the connection Albuquerque has to the Rocky Mountain region, and possibly bringing more major league games to the Duke City.

“You know, in a perfect world what we would love to do is play another team,” said Monfort. “A major league team where we are not playing against ourselves, but what sort of just matters is how everything schedules out, but I am sure we will have another game here soon.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico United is coming off a 5-1 loss to the Las Vegas Lights this past weekend. While it wasn’t the result the team wanted, they hope they can move on quickly as the team prepares for the next round of the U.S. Open Cup this week.

“Everyone is disappointed with the result on the weekend, but they also understand that we have two really good opportunities this week in playing another MLS team, as well as the match at LA Galaxy,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “So, I think they are looking at it and saying, okay, that happened, we have to learn from it and we have to come back and take advantage of the two matches we have this week.”

United face off with FC Dallas Wednesday night at 7 p.m. MST.

Elsewhere, UNM Football announced the new addition of Assistant Coach Dillon Sanders to Head Coach Bob Davie’s staff. Sanders spent the last three seasons as an assistant with the University of Kentucky, working with players such as NFL prospect Josh Allen, who was drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lastly, Cleveland High School held its annual youth football camp with a special guest. Former Cleveland Storm great and current Stanford offensive tackle Henry Hattis was in attendance. He spoke on his growth from his days with the Storm.

“I have come a long way,” Hattis said. “I think my footwork was one of my biggest weaknesses coming in, and I have been able to clean that up a little bit. My strength is always getting better too, always in the weight room.”