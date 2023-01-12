ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is set to return to Mountain West action on Saturday at San Diego State. The No. 23 Aztecs will be a challenge as UNM tried to gain ground in the conference.

“They’re a physical team, but they’re not going to be out there trying to eat us,” said KJ Jenkins. “This is basketball. We just got to embrace the physicality, go hoop, go be us. [We are} good enough to get that dub.”

Meanwhile, the women’s team is coming off a win over Nevada on Wednesday. The Lobos got 33 points from the bench, including a combined 26 from Viane Cumber and Aniyah Augmon.

“I thought they were really aggressive,” said coach Bradbury. “V got open and got loose a few times and took advantage of it. Aniya was really aggressive attacking the basket.”

In other news, Jackson Wink fighter Dan “The Determined” Argueta is set to fight during UFC fight night on Saturday. He is looking for his first UFC win, and is thankful for the opportunity to do it on such a big night.

“You know we’re fighting on the biggest stage in the world and this is the first card of the year, we haven’t had fights in a month, everyone’s going to be watching, no one is going to be late,” he said. “I want to be the first fight, I want people to watch my fight and say holy crap, I’m not turning the TV off. I wouldn’t go take a bathroom break while you’re watching my fight.”