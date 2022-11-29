ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team is currently 6-0 and coming off a win at the Lobo classic. Now the team faces one of their toughest tests of the season with a road trip to Saint Mary’s.

“That’s a potential quad 1 win opportunity on the road,” said coach Pitino. “They’re a terrific team. They’ve had unbelievable sustained success. They’re the class of that conference obviously, Gonzaga and them. So, I know it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

In other news, multiple UNM football players received received postseason awards on Tuesday. In total, eight Lobos were selected as All-Mountain West, which ties the most for the program in ten years. Safety AJ Haulcy was also named to the PFF True Freshman All America team and was the only defensive player from a non-power five.

“I means a lot you know,” he said. “I go out there every game, play hard, and to see that actually pays off, it means a lot to me. For the ones that didn’t believe in me, I bet they believe in me now but I always believed in myself. So I knew that once I got in, I’ll make the best of it.”