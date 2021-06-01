Sports Desk: Rio Rancho’s Ron Murphy has most career wins in NM high school baseball

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Rams baseball defeated defending 5A champion Volcano Vista Hawks Tuesday 21-3 to give head coach Ron Murphy a career win 582. That put Murphy on top of the career wins list in all of New Mexico high school baseball. The win against the Rams district rivals also kept the team undefeated at 15-0. It also put the Rams in the driver’s seat of district 1-5A.

In other sports news, the Albuquerque Isotopes are completing a six-game road trip in Sugar Land, Texas. The Isotopes have lost three straight games and are in danger of losing a fourth, trailing 3-nothing in the second inning.

Mike Bradbury has added a pair of international players to his Lobo women’s basketball team roster. Five-foot 10 guard Zeyno Isil Seren is from Turkey. Five-foot-seven-point guard Rebeka Renczes is from Hungary. Bradbury said the two freshmen will bring depth, versatility, and scoring to the Lobos next season.

New Mexico native Brian Mendoza is headed back to the boxing ring on June 26. Mendoza will face former unified super welterweight champion, Julian Williams. It’s a big fight for Mendoza who has waited patiently to get in the mix with some of the best competition. “I came up under the radar, you know, we’re moving, we’re moving, we’re going, but this is finally that shot,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza, who trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, is coming off a victory and has a 19-1 record. Williams is coming off of a loss and is 27-2. The fight will be at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lastly, former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout returns to the ring on July 10 against Alejandro Davila. At 35-years-old, Trout refuses to put a timeline on how many fights he may have left in the tank.

“I don’t want to put a number on it,” said Trout. “I think if you say I’m going to make it to 40 you know, you can look at it both ways. That limits your time or that kind of puts a hex on it and you might not make it so, I don’t want to put a time limit on it. If it’s tomorrow. If it’s after this next fight and I just don’t feel it then so be it.”