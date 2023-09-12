ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For over 100 years, UNM and NMSU have battled on the gridiron. The Lobos lead the Aggies 73-34-3 in the all-time series, but this year will be different than recent, as both teams expect to win.

“I know coach kill likes his football team and thinks they’re going to compete in Conference USA and contend for a bowl game, and I like our football team and I think we’re going to compete in the Mountain West Conference and we’re going to contend for a bowl game,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “You got two teams that are good football teams. This rivalry in 113 meetings has not often times had two teams that think that they have good talent and they have good football teams.”

Meanwhile NMSU head coach Jerry Kill’s status for Saturday is up in the air. Kill has not yet appeared in practice this week and NMSU officials are saying it is because of a medical condition.

In other news, the Lobo women’s golf team wrapped up their first tournament of the season on Tuesday. UNM finished tied for 5th at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire invitational, while Lobos graduate student Lauren Lehigh finished 3rd individually at -8.

“Birdying the last two holes to finish under par today is a big deal,” said Lehigh. “It always feels good to finish strong, especially after the long two days that we’ve had here. My last home event, so that all kind of went into the emotion those last couple putts.”