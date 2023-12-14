ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM and NMSU are set to meet on the hardwood for the second time this season on Friday night. Two weeks ago the Lobos captured the second largest margin of victory in the series with a 106-62 win in the Pit.

“We haven’t brought up a whole lot of last game, to be honest, versus them,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “There’s film study of what they did versus us and what we did versus them, but we understand it’s a totally different game. I mean there’s concerns going into every game. There’s never a game where you’re not concerned about something, especially as you get closer and closer to conference play.”

In other news, former NFL MVP and super bowl champion Marshall Faulk is in Albuquerque and will be the keynote speaker at the New Mexico Bowl luncheon on Friday.

“When I talk to the kids, it’s all about impact and legacy, for those of them that will move on, they will blaze a trail,” said Faulk. “For those that don’t get to move on they still will blaze a trail in their life in whatever they’re going to do.”