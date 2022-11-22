NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday following Saturday’s events involving a shooting on the UNM campus. The NMSU basketball game scheduled for last Saturday was originally postponed, however the two schools have now agreed to cancel that game, as well as the one in Las Cruces in December.

“There is still a lot of anxiety and concerns within the community and we want to make sure that those take precedent over this event,” said Nuñez.

In other news, UNM forward Jay Allen-Tovar has entered the transfer portal. Allen-Tovar has seen limited minutes this season and has averaged nearly three points and three rebounds per game.

Also, the UNM football team is set to play their final game of the season on Friday at Colorado State. The Lobos have lost 11 straight against the Rams, and without a win in conference this season, the team believes a win can carry momentum into next season.

“Getting some momentum, getting rid of the taste of losing, given an opportunity to do that would be significant for our guys and then send the 12 seniors out the right way,” said Danny Gonzales. Four of them will never play for the university of New Mexico again for sure. The other eight is yet to be seen.”