Sports Desk: Richard Pitino talks on trio of transfers recently signed to Lobo basketball

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Richard Pitino has added a trio of transfers to his Lobo men’s basketball who, like others he has brought in, can really shot the ball. Six-foot-two guard K.J. Jenkins was one of the best shooters on the junior college scene last year.

Jenkins, out of Kilgore Community College, shot 47 percent from the three-point line. “K.J. really fits that gym rat mentality that we want,” said Pitino. “He works his butt off. He’s a high character kid. Certainly, yes, he can make the three, but I think he’s more than that.” Jenkins said he chose New Mexico because he knew he would be challenged as a person and a player.

Six-foot-five guard Taryn Todd said he chose New Mexico because he wanted to help bring back the winning tradition the Lobos once enjoyed. Pitino said Todd has a high basketball IQ and makes other players better around him.

“So Taryn we beat out a lot of good programs for. I felt like, he felt like what he was looking for is very similar to what we were looking for. That’s the best kind of recruitment,” said Pitino. Coming out of high school, Todd was considered the 13th best player in Canada.

Gethro Muscadin came out of high school considered one of the top centers in the class of 2020. He chose Kansas over Minnesota when Pitino was head coach there. Muscadin had a lot of top offers. Pitino was able to gain his services the second time around.

“I thought we did a really good job recruiting him,” said Pitino. “We built a terrific relationship with him and when he hit the transfer portal he knew he had a head coach who was recruiting him here at New Mexico who believed in him. So, I didn’t have to sell him on what I thought he could become. He’s got size. You know, his best days of basketball are ahead of him. He plays really hard.”

Pitino will get to see how it all works when the team gets together in June.

In other sports news, a pair of Lobo men’s basketball players from last season have entered the transfer portal. Kurt Wegscheider and Assane Ndiaye entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

The Mountain West champion Lobo men’s golf team found out which 14 teams they will have to compete against when they host an NCAA regional May 17-19. Oklahoma is the number one seed in the Albuquerque region; The Lobos are a 5 seed; New Mexico State has the 12th seed.

Meanwhile, the Albuquerque Isotopes are ready to play their first game in over a year. COVID-19 knocked out all of minor league baseball last year. “It’s good to get settled in your own clubhouse and we’re going to have some fans in the stands,” said Isotopes first-year manager Warren Schaeffer. “It’s almost surreal because these guys have been looking forward to it for so long. We just can’t wait to get out there. We are ready to roll.”

The Isotopes host the Sugar Land Skeeters Thursday at 6:35 pm.

Lastly, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means pitched the first no-hitter in 30 years for the Orioles organization Wednesday. He struck out 12 in a 6-0 victory at the Seattle Mariners. Means is the first Orioles pitcher to throw a complete-game no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969.