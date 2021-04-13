Sports Desk: Richard Pitino adds more to first coaching staff at New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino announced Tuesday that he has added Eric Brown as an assistant coach. Brown comes to New Mexico from Arizona State and was even in the Mountain West another time as an assistant at UNLV. He has strong ties to Southern California and should be able to help the Lobos recruit the area.

Pitino also announced that he will keep Dan McHale on as a special assistant to the head coach. McHale is a holdover from the staff of Paul Weir so is strength and conditioning coach Nick Michael who Pitino has also decided to keep.

In other sports news, former Lobo punter Tyson Dyer is hoping he gets a chance at an NFL mini-camp to try and make a team. Dyer has received great interest from the CFL, but it does not fit into his plans this year. The Australian native is getting married and does not want to be apart from his future bride.

Grants quarterback Brandon Furbee is on the move. Maxpreps is reporting that the Grants junior will transfer to Farmington high school next season and play for the Scorpions. Furbee’s mother lives in Farmington. The Grants junior is considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the state.

New Mexico United has been hosting preseason games at its Mesa Del Sol training facility. The intimate setting with fans has been nice for the players, especially newcomer Harry Swartz.

“They’re right next to you,” said Swartz. “It kind of reminds me of, you know, back playing in high school when the fans, your parents, are right on the sidelines with their lawn chairs and it’s cool. It kind of brings a cool dynamic because it’s these fans that are so passionate when you’re on the field, five feet away from you. You know, five feet away when you are throwing the ball in. It’s so cool and they’re so great.”

New Mexico will host FC Tucson Saturday.

Lastly, Minnesota Twins catcher and former Lobo and La Cueva star Mitch Garver went 0-4 at the plate Tuesday with a base on balls and strikeout. The Twins lost to the Boston Red Sox 4-2.