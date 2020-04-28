Sports Desk: Renovations begin at Santa Ana Star Field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction has begun at Santa Ana Star Field.

“Bleachers are being expanded around the dugouts, so it will be a complete horseshoe around the field, stadium seats will go in the middle and then new turf will eventually be down in the infield. We are trying really hard to bring our baseball field into evenness with SDSU, Fresno State, UNLV and Nevada. I think this is a big step in trying to get us to Omaha,” said the University of New Mexico Head Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham.

Not only would this be a great tool for recruiting and to hopefully help UNM get to the NCAA Tournament in Omaha but these renovations could also help UNM host an NCAA Regional in the future. Phase one of the construction is slated to be finished by September 1.

Meanwhile, New Mexico has been considered a basketball state for a long time and a local man is now taking on a huge challenge by writing a book about the history of high school basketball. Marty Saiz, who is a member of the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame Board, has been around high school basketball his entire life in New Mexico. Saiz is now putting together an in-depth look at the sport, with stats, photos and stories of players, teams and coaches in New Mexico since 1900.

“Up until probably three or four years ago it was about state records, and then I realized that I have over 5,000 articles and information, starting from 1900. The NMAA officially started in 1921, so that’s kind of the incentive right now to get this book done because it would be the 100 year anniversary. I started looking at this and I got to where I said I got enough to write a book. So, I got a lot of data and I’m trying to finish up my research by May 31 and then start writing the book, so the goal is to get it done by the end of the year,” said Saiz.

The NMAA held a Q&A session Monday on social media and they addressed questions that have been coming up during this COVID-19 pandemic. Teams were getting punished for practicing during the stay-at-home order.

“We had a situation a few weeks ago and that was the first thing I told the athletic director, that if we are in a group of 20 to 25, whether the coach is there or not, then when practice resumes and everything is open and the governor says hey let’s go for it, then that team will not be able to start at that time,” said Executive Director Sally Marquez.

Lastly, Lobo Women’s Golfer, Napat “Jenny” Lertsadwattana was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Lertsadwattana was also named to the 2019 to 2020 Mountain West Second Team. This comes after she led the Lobos with 74.05 strokes per round and also registered three top-15 finishes in her freshman season.