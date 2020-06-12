Sports Desk: Ray Borg withdraws from Saturday UFC event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UFC locally trained MMA Fighter Ray Borg has withdrawn from his fight on Saturday with Merab Dvalishvili. Borg is taking himself off of this card and he is saying it is due to personal reasons.

Borg took to Twitter on Thursday saying: “Family first, see you soon,” Ray also included a picture of his son Anthony, who has battled with his health since his birth in 2018.

Moving on to hoops, Lobo Men’s Basketball picked up a commit on Wednesday night. Isaiah Marin will be a Lobo in 2021 and 2022, but the high school senior will first go to a junior college program at South Plains College. Marin is a 6’5 point guard and took to Twitter on Wednesday night saying that he was excited to be a Lobo.

Head Coach, Paul Wier still has one open scholarship for next season, and he says that he along with his staff are hard at work looking. “We are always actively engaged and are trying to recruit kids to come here. Is there anyone right now that has a scholarship offer to sign, in their hand? they do not, but I would suspect we will be doing something like that at some point before school starts,” said Weir.

Sticking with hoops, Former La Cueva stand out basketball player, Bryce Alford is fresh off of his first season of playing in the top tier league on German Basketball. Alford says that he had a good year, but it did take some getting used to.

“Just the style of play is different. You know, there are some rule changes to the American game, there’s no defensive three seconds, so there is not quite as much space to operate on the offensive end. You have to be able to play through physicality and they figure out some creative ways to get open and get shots off,” said Alford.

Alford put up good numbers in Germany this past season, as he finished averaging 12 points per game, but he isn’t sure he will stay. Alford is actively looking to find a good spot for next year overseas. “The money is better over there than it is in the G-league, so that’s one of the main reasons a lot of guys like me go over there. You know, the German League is a very good league and I was in the top league there, but I should get a bump in salary or league wise or you know, just a better situation for me,” said Alford.

University of New Mexico Football heard some good news this week, as they had nine players named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Mountain West team. UNM finished with four players on offense, two players on defense, and three players on special teams. This adds to the momentum of Lobo Football as they head into their first season with new Head Coach Danny Gonzales.

Let’s finish with The Lost Season, as we feature Bloomfield High School student-athlete, Jessica Brooks in this edition.

“My name is Jessica Brooks and I am a graduate from Bloomfield High School. Sadly, COVID-19 cut our season short, but I was very positive that my team would have made it to state, we were very hard working dedicated and committed. I would like to thank my coaching staff for never giving up on us and pushing us to be our best. I will be attending Grand Canyon University in the fall, where I hope to continue my softball career and study government with an emphasis in legal studies,” said Brooks.