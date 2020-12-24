Sports Desk: Ray Birmingham wins 2020 Keeper of The Game award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is looking to rebound on Wednesday night after a conference-opening loss to Boise State on Monday.

“They are one of the better teams in the league, but for us, it’s all about us, to be honest. We just, I feel like we just gave them too much respect and we didn’t really compete. I feel like our team, we can compete with anybody, and I feel like we just got to come back on Wednesday and give it our best,” said UNM Guard Makuach Maluach.

UNM lost 77-53 on Monday night, which was their first loss of the year and Boise State controlled that game. UNM will look to split their series with Boise State and improve to 1-1 in Mountain West play with a win on Wednesday night, but with this year’s conference schedule having back-to-back games UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir believes that could pose some problems.

“I think like for a young team like us it’s probably not great because I would like to go back and practice for two or three days and clean all of these things up. But hey, the ability to go out and play a game, we are all grateful for and we are thankful for,” said Weir.

UNM versus Boise State will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

Meanwhile, UNM Head Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham was named the winner of the 2020 Keeper of The Game Award on Wednesday afternoon. Keeper of The Game is a non-profit organization that aims to provide athletes with disabilities and special needs unique baseball experiences.

Birmingham is now the ninth recipient of this award and it comes after all the work that he has done in the community. Birmingham has logged numerous volunteer hours at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center and helped deliver youth baseball gloves to patients from Keeper of The Game. He also helped organize Keeper of The Game’s Out to the Ballgame day with the Lobo Little League Challenger Division.

Ray Birmingham is now entering his 13th season as head baseball coach at UNM and their season is set to start in February.

Lastly, the 2020 New Mexico Bowl is now 24 hours away but this year will be much different because, for the first time ever, the game has not been played in Albuquerque. Instead, this year’s bowl game will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The match-up will feature (4-4) Hawaii versus (3-4) Houston and while COVID-19 restrictions prevented the game from being played in New Mexico, Hawaii Head Coach Todd Graham doesn’t mind the game being played in Texas.

“You know, I was born and raised here and played Texas High School football and coach Texas High School football. So, it’s great to be back home and our guys are excited. This bowl has been first class, obviously with the unique challenges of COVID, they have been outstanding. We are looking forward to having a great game on Christmas eve,” said Graham.

The 2020 New Mexico Bowl will be played on Christmas eve, kick-off time is at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.

