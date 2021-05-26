Sports Desk: Ray Birmingham ready for last series coaching college baseball at NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico baseball coach Ray Birmingham announced earlier this year that this would be his last season coaching Lobos baseball. After over four decades in the game, the Lobos skipper is shutting it down with a three-game series against San Diego State starting Friday.

“You know, it’s going to be emotional because baseball and New Mexico have been a passion for me for 43 years,” said Birmingham. He will leave with over 12 hundred victories and 22 championships. He led the Lobos for 14 seasons and players will definitely miss Birmingham.

“Bittersweet honestly, just because it’s a long career for him to have and everything that he has taken and everything that he has contributed really,” said Lobos pitcher Nathaniel Garley. “Me being a local guy, I definitely feel happy that I am able to be a part of those last few games, sending him off the right way.”

The Lobos and San Diego State will play a doubleheader Friday with the first game beginning at 1 pm at Santa Ana Star Field.

In other sports news, Lobo basketball officially announced the signing of six-foot eleven forward Birima Seck Wednesday. Seck announced his commitment to the Lobos on his Instagram page last week. First-year coach Richard Pitino believes Seck will have an immediate impact on the court, in the classroom, and in the community.

UNM track and field have 13 student-athletes competing at the NCAA West Regional at College Station, Texas. The top 12 competitors from each individual event will advance from the Preliminary Rounds to the NCAA Championship, which will take place June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

CBS Sports released its schedule for Mountain West football Wednesday. Thirty-two Mountain West games will be broadcast, mostly on CBS Sports Network with three on CBS.

The Duke City Gladiators quarterback Nate Davis is the IFL Offensive Player of the Week. Davis threw 19-of-25 passes for 228 yards and a league season-high seven touchdowns in a 63-55 overtime victory at the Iowa Barnstormers last Saturday.