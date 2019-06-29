Sports Desk: Rapid Fire Questioning with UNM Forward Antonia Anderson

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – This edition of the Sports Desk starts with a preview of Albuquerque boxer Angelo Leo’s main event fight in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leo, who is now a Mayweather Promotions fighter, is testing his 17-0 record by taking on Mark John Yap. Leo is coming off of a victory just two months ago, but he is ready for this quick turnaround as he has a world title on his mind.

“Every fight I have is going to be tough from now on, so I have to be completely focused on what I do in the ring. I just got to go out there and just showcase what I am all about,” said Angelo Leo.

Meanwhile, the Isotopes are wrapping up their four-game series with Reno on Friday night, but the team also had some news to release on pitcher Ben Bowden. Bowden was named to the 2019 MLB Futures All-Star Team on Friday, and he will be the only representative from the Rockies Organization. The 2019 Futures Game will be on July 7 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Switching gears, the New Mexico United will be back in USL action on Saturday, as they take on the Real Monarchs in Utah at 8 p.m. The United are coming off of a draw to the LA Galaxy II last Saturday, and are looking for a win on this Saturday to improve their position in the USL Western Conference Standings. As of now, the NM United sit in fifth place.

On the court, UNM Women’s Basketball wrapped up their individual summer camp on Friday. It was a great time for the kids to interact with the UNM players, but it was also a great opportunity for the players to bond with each other.

“Well, that is one of the good things about summer programs and that’s kind of thing, is the diversity a little bit. You know, you got the freshman coming in and the returners, and just getting them to mesh a little bit. So, it’s important for everyone to kind of get to know one another,” said Vera Jo Bustos, UNM Women’s Basketball Director of Operations.

The Lobo Women’s Basketball Team will be holding their Team Camp on Saturday and Sunday, and to find out more on that. For more info, click here.

The Sports Desk wraps up with “Rapid Fire,” which is a segment that lets the viewers get to know the Lobo Women’s Basketball team one random question at a time. UNM Forward Antonia Anderson is this week’s contestant, and she answers questions ranging from who is the best dancer, to who is most likely to cry during a sad movie.