Sports Desk: Prepping for conference play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Conference play for the Lobo women’s basketball team is set to begin on Tuesday as UNM looks to defend its Mountain West title against San Jose State. The Lobos will head into their conference opener after more than a week away from competition.

The team finished the non conference portion of its schedule shooting the best they have all season against a very competitive UTEP team, but conference play is a different challenge. “We’re healthy for the most part and we played some good teams,” says coach. Bradbury. “I mean we’ll see how prepared we are. There are no more easy ones.”

Tipoff is at the Pit at 2 p.m. Fans over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination or. a negative COVID-19 test to attend.

Also starting conference play this week is the New Mexico State men’s team. The Aggies will bring a six game win streak to Washington as the team opens WAC play against Seattle. NMSU is currently a WAC best 11-2, but head coach Chris Jans believes his team can play even better. “I just feel like we’re not achieving, we’re not playing at the level we are capable of, which is exciting at the same time,” says Jans. “It’s not like we’re tapped out or we don’t have a lot of upside because we do.”

Many sports around the country are being postponed or cancelled, and that has Jans a bit concerned. “It feels like last year a little bit in terms of just waiting for that phone call or email from the trainer, saying we got an issue, we got some COVID. So, just got to continue to hope and pray that our loved ones and our team and program avoid it as best we can.”

Tipoff in Seattle is set for 8 p.m. and the game will stream on ESPN+.