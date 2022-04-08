NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school power lifting will have its first in person state meet on Saturday. While powerlifting is still new to the state, it is quickly growing and beginning to gain more popularity. 17 high schools from around the state will compete in the meet which will feature 96 boys an 79 girls.

“As a school I think we have created a really amazing team with boys and girls coming together, and I think it will be really cool in person, and hopefully we will be able to take first with boys and girls,” said Niquela Vallejos of Rio Rancho.

The Rams won the title in 2021 and are expected to be in the mix again this year.

“I think we are going to do well, I think we go in with the right amount of confidence,” Vallejos said. “We are not thinking, oh we will take first, definitely not and its a lot of hard work, but we have worked hard all season and I think that will show.”

In other news, New Mexico United now knows who they will play in round three of the U.S. Open Cup. It will be a familiar foe as United drew Phoenix Rising in the next round, and its a club that the black and yellow know all too well. The two clubs both play in the USL Championship Western Conference and will actually play a regular season match on April 16.

“We’ll approach Phoenix very methodically, we have a lot of time between now and then,” coach Prince said. “They’re a very good team, they can hurt you in transition big time. We have a lot to work on between now and then, so as far as adjustments goes, there’s an adjustment for every game.”